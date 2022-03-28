European Commission okays Croatia’s €7.5m aid scheme for maritime businesses

Share:







Source: N1/Zoran Pehar, Ilustracija

The European Commission on Monday approved Croatia's €7.5 million state aid scheme for "the maritime sector, transport and transport infrastructure affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," state agency Hina said.

The state aid will be used to cover fixed costs incurred from March 2020 to June 2020. Companies that had at least a 30 percent year-on-year drop in revenue are eligible to apply for this aid. The maximum amount of aid per company is 12 million kuna (€1.6 million), and the deadline to approve the payment is 30 June 2022.

“The temporary framework for state aid was adopted on 19 March 2020 at the start of the pandemic when the enterprise sector faced difficulties due to a lockdown,” Hina added.

(€1 = 7.57 kuna)