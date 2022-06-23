EU grants candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova

Share:







Source: Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Twenty-seven European Union member states on Thursday granted Ukraine and Moldova candidate status, European Council President Charles Michel said in Brussels, calling the decision "a historic moment" in the wake of Russian aggression.

“Agreement. [The European Council] has just decided on EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment,” European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision, saying it was a unique and historic moment in bilateral relations.