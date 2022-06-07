EU external affairs spokesperson: EU welcomes Lavrov flight ban

Share:







Source: JOHN THYS / AFP

Spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU, Peter Stano, on Tuesday welcomed the decision by three Balkan countries to ban Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s flight to Belgrade.

Stano told the Montenegrin state TV (RTCG) that the European Union welcomes Podgorica’s full alignment with EU foreign and security policies, including restrictive measures as demonstrated by the ban on Lavrov’s flight. He said that EU member states and other countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, including closing their air space to Russian aircraft preventing “war mongers and individuals like Lavrov” from traveling.

Stano said he sees no reason to comment the threats made by a senior Russian official over the flight ban. Russian aerospace agency (Roscosmos) chief Dmitry Rogozin said in a Twitter post that Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles would not need permission to fly through the airspace of those countries.