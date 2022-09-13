EU energy ministers to hold extraordinary meeting on 30 September

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

EU energy ministers are meeting on 30 September in a bid to agree measures to stop the rise in energy prices, the Czech EU Presidency announced on Tuesday.

“On September 30, we will finish what we started last week. I have just convened another extraordinary Energy Council to discuss the Commission’s proposals for dealing with high energy prices. Czech Presidency, Member States and the Commission are ready to work together,” Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Síkela said on his Twitter account.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will unveil a package of measures to reduce energy prices in her annual address to the European Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Under the draft seen by the Croatian state news agency Hina, the Commission will propose a set of three measures, instead of five as mentioned before.

The first measure is to cap the income of energy companies that do not use natural gas for electricity production. Their surplus income would be directed at vulnerable households and businesses.

The second measure is to reduce electricity use at peak hours, and the third is to introduce a solidarity contribution for fossil fuel companies that profited from increased prices. The funds raised would also go towards vulnerable households and companies.

The draft makes no mention of a cap on gas imports from Russia and other countries or an aid programme for energy companies to help them cope with the volatility of the market.