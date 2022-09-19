EU declines to comment alleged Serbia-Kosovo agreement

Share:







Source: N1

As a general rule and as a matter of principle, we do not comment alleged documents published by media, not their authenticity or their content, said European Union (EU) lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano.

He noted that, during his last visit to Kosovo, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak spoke about such allegations.

The EU headquarters in Brussels also declined to comment on the reports of the media in the region that there is a new framework for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue which was mentioned by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic over the past few days as well as by the daily the Albanian Post that claims to have had access to the new framework document.

Lajcak, who paid an unannounced visit to Pristina last week, said he was surprised that a “new framework” was mentioned in connection with the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

Insisting on anonymity, diplomatic sources in the EU said they were not aware of any document, in written form, on any new framework for the dialogue, but admit that there is mention of “a new approach” or “a new strategy” in the dialogue.

The sources say it sometimes happens that anonymous documents aimed at misinforming the public are presented.