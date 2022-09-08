Erdogan and Milanovic offer differing views on election law reform in Bosnia

Share:







Source: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the leaders of Bosniaks, Bosnian Serbs and Bosnian Croats have to agree on electoral reform in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Croatian President Zoran Milanovic believes the changes should be imposed by the international community's high representative," state news agency Hina surmized.

“We have Bosniaks, Croats and Serbs, entities, leaders who represent these peoples, and I believe that decisions must be made by the leaders in BiH,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Milanovic in Zagreb.

Milanovic said that High Representative Christian Schmidt has not done anything so far. “If he does anything, I will be satisfied. This is where I and President Erdogan, Croatia and Turkey, differ,” he said.

Bosnian Croats and Zagreb “insist on changes to the election law in Bosnia in order to prevent Bosniaks from outvoting the Croat people once again in a general election that will be held in that country at the beginning of October,” the Croatian state agency Hina explained.