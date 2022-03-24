EP adopts CARE instrument as help for countries accepting refugees

Share:







Source: N1

The European Parliament on Thursday unanimously adopted the CARE instrument, created so that the existing cohesion policy funds could be reallocated to help countries accepting refugees amid the massive wave of refugees from Ukraine.

Exactly a month ago, Putin launched a criminal invasion of Ukraine, forcing millions of people to flee the country, said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

To date, 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine, which is the largest wave of refugees since World War II.

We have to show solidarity and do everything we can. Yesterday, we launched the first package of measures aimed at helping many who had to flee because countries that receive them must have more resources, said Metsola, thanking all member states that responded.

European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira underscored that Europe and its citizens responded to the humanitarian crisis with compassion and solidarity.

All citizens of all member states are involved in this effort. All of them deserve our support and help, especially those bordering Ukraine and providing first aid, she said.

The CARE initiative provides member states with the flexibility of using cohesion funds for the accommodation of refugees, providing access to education, employment, healthcare and especially child care, said Ferreira.

Caroline Roose of the Group of the Greens said that €10 million had been unblocked from the pandemic fund and the cohesion fund to help all those fleeing war and uncertainty.

This will make it easier for countries bordering Ukraine to help refugees, provide them with food, healthcare and accommodation.

She pointed out urgent action was needed and said it was necessary to find long-term solutions for all refugees, not only those from Ukraine.

Andrey Novakov of the Group of the European People’s Party said he was especially pleased that the decision on aid for Ukrainian refugees was adopted unanimously by the parliament.

Rovana Plumb of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats said that the CARE instrument was directly applicable in all member states.

She added that using other funds was the real response to the humanitarian crisis and that the European Union had an obligation to help Ukrainians to become self-sufficient by financing education and healthcare.

Susana Solís Pérez of the Renew Europe Group said this initiative would allow European regions to finance the full cost of the humanitarian crisis, accommodation, education and integration, adding that more funds were needed for regions on the borders.

We also need to help those suffering collateral damage, such as small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, farmers and the industry, she said.