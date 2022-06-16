Environmentalist group urges shift away from single-use packaging

Share:







Croatia's Zelena Akcija ("Green Action") environmentalist NGO joined a global campaign organized by some 400 associations worldwide calling for a major shift away from disposable plastics in packaging to reusable alternatives, state agency Hina said on Thursday, citing their press release.

The campaign also marks World Refill Day, celebrated on 16 June. On Thursday, Zelena Akcija called on Croatia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development “to recognise reusable packaging as the only truly sustainable alternative to disposable plastic and plastic packaging.”

The group added that they expected the ministry’s “new rules on disposable plastics, packaging and packaging waste, and fishing tools, will encourage the development of reusable systems and reduce the generation of plastic waste.”

Hina did not clarify when or why the new rules are expected to come into effect.

Zelena Akcija said that a global coalition of more than 400 organisations is calling on “the world’s five largest plastic polluters” and governments to switch to reusable packaging and commit to transparent and accountable reuse and refill systems.

“In an open letter, members of Break Free From Plastic, Greenpeace, and the largest network of environmental organisations, Friends of the Earth, called on the CEOs of Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble to finally address the impact of their business and use of plastic on the environment, society and health, and the disproportionate impact on communities,” Zelena Akcija said in an unsigned press release.

“In the next 10 years, plastic production is expected to increase by as much as 40 percent, which will only exacerbate the climate crisis. Sisposable plastics and plastic packaging account for the largest part of the increase,” the group said, adding that “governments have a responsibility to protect people from toxicity and should compel corporate polluters to take responsibility for the pollution they cause.”

“A survey conducted in 28 large countries has shown that 85 percent of people believe that manufacturers and retailers should take responsibility for reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic packaging,” Zelena Akcija said.