Engineering group Koncar signs €65m deal to upgrade Iraqi hydro-power plant

Source: Pixabay/ Ilustracija

The Koncar Group, a leading company in Croatia's electric power industry, on Thursday signed a €65 million agreement with Iraq's Ministry of Electricity on the revitalization of the hydroelectric power plant Haditha, the largest such plant in Iraq.

“Koncar will carry out a partial revitalization of generation units, replace part of MV and HV equipment, the entire plant management systems, the excitation system and the electric protection system, and will upgrade mechanical subsystems and hydro-mechanical equipment,” state agency Hina said, quoting a press release published on the Zagreb-based company’s website.

The plant at Haditha was originally built in the 1980s, with the installed capacity of 6×128 MVA, by Koncar, and served as one of its flagship projects. This latest agreement marks Koncar’s return to the Iraqi market, the company said, “securing its position as the leading Croatian exporter.”

The CEO of Koncar, Gordan Kolak, was quoted as saying that they “are honored that Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity entrusted Koncar with such a significant project.”

“Extensive negotiations and a proven global track record in this segment have helped Koncar win this project, thus confirming our ample experience, quality and reliability of our high-tech solutions. The signing of this agreement opens the door to new deals in Iraq, not only in terms of HPP Haditha, but also in terms of the rest of the Iraqi market,” said Kolak.