Employers: Government’s relief package will help economy, ensure stability

Source: Pexels

The Croatian Employers' Association (HUP) welcomed on Thursday the government's relief package for households and businesses, saying that it helps the economy and ensures stability in an unprecedented crisis.

The HUP said the government accepted employers’ proposals and covered all businesses with today’s measures.

HUP director-general Irena Weber said the measures regarding the price of electricity were a significant step forward in helping businesses deal with the crisis.

She said she would continue talks with the government about the price cap on some foodstuffs and monitor its effect on the domestic industry in order to avert potentially negative repercussions.

The set of measures will buffer the blow of energy prices to the domestic economy, Weber said, adding that businesses are the ones ensuring the salaries of all employees while also investing in business development.

The timely support to businesses in these extraordinary circumstances guarantees that the standard of all citizens will be maintained, she said, adding that employers expect the government to further relieve businesses in terms of the gas price, as announced, after the EU presents a plan for that.

Weber said employers welcome the announced increase of the non-taxable income as the first step towards making Croatian employers more competitive.