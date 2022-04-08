Employers can apply online for stay and work permits for seasonal workers

Share:







Source: Pexels / ilustracija

As of this week, Croatian employers in need of foreign workers can apply for stay and work permits of up to 90 days via the Burza Rada app, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The app was designed to facilitate applications for stay and work permits for seasonal workers, said the ministry, which carried out the project in cooperation with the Labour Ministry and the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ).

The relevant police departments will process the applications within 15 days.

This is yet another measure aimed at facilitating the meeting of labour market needs, particularly when a larger number of workers are needed for a shorter period of time, for example in tourism, the Interior Ministry said.

Stay and work permits for third-country nationals valid for up to 12 months and for seasonal workers valid for up to six months are issued by the ministry, following a positive opinion from the HZZ, on the condition that workers with sought-after skills have not been found.

The issue of a stay and work permit of up to 90 days for seasonal workers does not require a labour market test or the HZZ’s opinion.

Last year 81,996 stay and work permits were issued, up 13% on 2019 and 23% on 2020.

In 2019, the largest number of such permits were issued for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Albania, and in 2021 for those of BiH, Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Nepal.

Most permits were issued in construction, tourism and hospitality, industry, transport and communications, and trade.