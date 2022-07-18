Emergency services: Wildfire near Sibenik extinguished

Share:







Source: Valerio Baranović/Šibenik IN

The wildfire that broke out in the Zaton and Raslinje areas near the coastal town of Sibenik last Wednesday was finally declared extinguished on Monday morning, state agency Hina said on Monday, citing the local emergency services call center.

The fire spread over an estimated 3,300 hectares of land, consuming grass, underbrush, woods and agricultural crops.

Commenting on the fire at a press conference in Sibenik, Interior Minister, Davor Bozinovic, said that “30 homes, several cars and boats, and three farming machines” perished in the fire.

“The damage is being assessed. We need to be aware that climate in Europe and the world is changing and that climate change is happening faster than expected. Every year, temperatures are higher and drought periods are longer,” Bozinovic explained.