Embassy: Memo saying US financed opposition candidate is an “amateurish forgery”

Source: FENA

The Embassy of the United States of America in Bosnia and Herzegovina told N1 that an alleged memo which says the US provided $10 million for the campaign of an opposition candidate in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity is an “amateurish” forgery and a “cheap political trick” and pointed out grammatical errors in the document that appeared in local media.

The controversial memo appeared shortly after allegations based on statements of a US official who said Russia financed the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), the ruling party in the RS, appeared in local media.

The alleged memo which began spreading on social media said that the opposition candidate for President of the RS, Jelena Trivic, received the funds from the US.

“This forgery is a cheap political trick, which is not based on the truth and it is surprising that considering its amateurish content, it has also misled some politicians in the country. For example, Dayton is spelled with an “a” not an “e”, which is completely clear from the original Dayton Peace Agreement,” the US Embassy told N1.

The Embassy also expressed the hope that all political parties and candidates will dedicate their time to voters and present their own ideas about how they plan to provide the citizens “with the safe, prosperous and democratic future they want, instead of running campaigns based on lies.”

Trivic previously also commented on the alleged memo, saying that “Dodik failed to divert attention from his treacherous policy”.