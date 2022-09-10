Eight foreign nationals among train crash casualties

Share:







Source: Nikola Cutuk/PIXSELL

Among the casualties of the train collision that occurred at Novska, eastern Croatia on Friday night are eight foreign nationals, Sisak-Moslavina County Police spokesman Darko Kacmarcik confirmed to Hina on Saturday.

Commenting on media reports, Kacmarcik said that the eight persons are of African and Asian origins, but he could not say whether they were on board the passenger or the freight train and what their nationalities are.

He said that they were being interviewed and that an investigation into the causes of the accident was under way.

It is not known at this point how many migrants were on board the train.

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday when a passenger train running from Vinkovci to Novska hit a stationary freight train in Rajic, killing three people and injuring 11. All the injured passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals and none of them are in a life-threatening condition.