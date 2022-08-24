Education Minister: We have to save energy, but it won’t be cold in schools

Share:







Source: N1/Ilustracija

Education Minister Radovan Fuchs said on Wednesday that energy will have to be used rationally in the future, but this does not have to mean that students will freeze in schools.

The government is working on different models of how to secure the necessary funds for schools and other educational institutions to function in these special circumstances marked by high energy prices, Fuchs said after a cabinet meeting.

The price hike is affecting local government budgets that are responsible for schools, said Fuchs, who added that students need not worry that austerity measures will be implemented at their expense.

“Local government units cannot bear this enormous blow, however children must not and cannot be left in the cold. Certain cost-saving measures can however be taken and recommendations can be made on how to behave,” said Fuchs.

Fuchs commented on a statement by town of Bjelovar Mayor Dario Hrebak, who is part of the ruling majority, according to which local budgets are facing a big challenge because the price of electricity and gas has increased up to eight times in some cases.

“We have to learn how to use energy rationally, but children will certainly not catch a cold in schools,” said Fuchs.

Regardless of the current circumstances, Fuchs assured that the school year will begin without online and shortened classes, as was the case last year.