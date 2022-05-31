Economy Minister Filipovic and Hungarian FM talk energy supply security

Share:







Source: N1

Croatian Economy and Sustainability Minister Davor Filipovic on Tuesday met with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto to discuss energy supply security in the context of Russia's aggression on Ukraine, the Croatian ministry reported.

Both sides agreed that only by joint efforts and greater use of the European energy infrastructure, such as the LNG terminal at the Croatian Krk island, refineries, gas pipelines, and the JANAF oil pipeline, can the switch to new energy supply routes be ensured, the ministry said in a press release.

The meeting in Zagreb was convened at Hungary’s initiative, it added.

Vecernji List daily reported earlier today that Szijjarto wanted to meet with Filipovic yesterday when Croatia marked Statehood Day.

According to the Ministry, Filipovic refused, finding it unacceptable to meet on Statehood Day, suggesting instead that the two meet on Tuesday.