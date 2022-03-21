Economy Minister: Diesel, petrol to cost around 12 kuna per litre as of Tuesday

Share:







Source: N1

Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Tomislav Coric said on Monday that he expected fuel prices to go down on Tuesday, with the price of diesel being slightly above 12 kuna and the price of petrol slightly below 12 kuna, while the price of blue-dyed diesel would be around 8 kuna per litre.

Coric, who was taking part in a reforestation drive in Zagreb’s Maksimir Park, told reporters that the state could not guarantee that this would be the start of a process of price decline, adding that that would depend on prices on reference markets and further developments in the east of Europe.

The government last week adopted a directive to buffer the fuel price hike by doing away with the obligation for distributors to mix biofuel with diesel and petrol until the end of the year.

The directive is expected to enable distributors to reduce prices by about 0.50 kuna.

(€1 = 7.57 kuna)