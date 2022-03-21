Economy Minister: Croatia will not be affected by gas shortages

Share:







Source: N1

There will be no gas shortages in Croatia, gas production is growing and will continue to grow in the next few years, Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Tomislav Coric said on Sunday.

The minister made the statement in an interview with the HTV public broadcaster in which he commented on countries’ turning to their own gas production in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Croatia will increase its gas production with six new wells. With the additional annual output of 285 million cubic metres this year, total domestic production will exceed one billion cubic metres, which meets 40% of domestic demand.

Asked if in the case of a complete suspension of gas supply from Russia the increase in own production could help fully meet domestic gas demand, Coric said that domestic gas production was growing and would continue growing in the next few years.

“The government’s goal is to affirm domestic production and increase self-sufficiency, both as regards gas and as regards electricity. Croatia will not suffer any gas shortages,” he said.

Construction of LNG terminal has secured sufficient gas supplies

“The coming years should bring an increase in gas production not only in INA’s fields but also in the fields operated by some other companies, in relation to the current production, which meets around 30% of domestic demand. I believe we can ensure up to 40% coverage of domestic demand. The alternative supply route, the LNG terminal on the island of Krk, is the absolute guarantee that our business sector and households will not be left without gas regardless of the developments in the east of Europe,” he said.

Asked if Croatia could be certain that the gas from the LNG terminal on Krk would stay in the country considering that its lessees are foreign companies, Coric noted that lessees are both domestic and foreign companies but that even in the event of gas shortages on the global market, the alternative supply route and own production would help meet domestic demand to the largest extent.

Asked about the price of gas, Coric said that the government could influence supplies, but that it did not have a more significant influence on prices as they were determined by the market.