Economy minister: Croatia wants stability and progress of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Source: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

Bosnia and Herzegovina has been, and remains, an important neighbour and partner to Croatia, Croatian Economy Minister, Davor Filipovic, said in Sarajevo on Wednesday, adding it is necessary to strengthen cooperation and support the stability of Bosnia.

Attending the 11th Sarajevo Business Forum, Filipovic said in his welcome speech that Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s government was taking the challenges of economic recovery and progress seriously, and is committed to them, despite the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Economic progress and recovery of the entire Western Balkans region is important to Croatia, he said, as the area is in its immediate neighbourhood. He added the region should, and must, have a clear perspective of the European Union membership.

Croatia will always be ready to offer its knowledge and experience necessary for the implementation of reforms important for European integration he said, adding this was especially true for Bosnia and Herzegovina, where Croats are one of the three constituent peoples.

Croatia is strongly committed to the stability and security of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its progress towards Euro-Atlantic integration, Filipovic said.