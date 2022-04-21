EC okays €54m Croatian scheme for distribution fruits and vegetables centres

Share:







Source: JOHN THYS / AFP

The European Commission on Thursday approved Croatia's scheme under Recovery and Resilience Facility to support investments in distribution centres for fruits and vegetables.

The EC says on its website that it has approved, “under EU State aid rules, a Croatian scheme with a total budget of €54 million to support investments in logistics and distribution centres for fruits and vegetables.”

“The scheme will be funded through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF’), following the Commission’s positive assessment of Croatia’s Recovery and Resilience Plan and its adoption by the Council.

“The aim of the scheme is to support producer organisations in the fruit and vegetables sector to invest in building and equipping logistics and distribution centres, which will improve the competitiveness of the sector.”

Under the scheme, which will run until 30 June 2026, the support will take the form of direct grants.

The projects envisage storage capacities between 3,000 and 12,000 tonnes.