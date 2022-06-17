EBU decides that 2023 Eurovision Song Contest can’t take place in Ukraine

Share:







Source: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

European Broadcast Union (EBU) has decided Ukraine will not host the 2023 Eurosong competition due to the safety and security concerns but the hosting will instead be offered to the United Kingdom.

In a statement on Friday, the EBU said that given the ongoing war since the Russian invasion on this year’s winning country, it took time to conduct a full assessment and feasibility study with both Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC and third-party specialist on safety and security issues.

“Following objective analysis, the Reference Group, the ESC’s governing board, has with deep regret concluded that, given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled by UA:PBC,” the EBU said.

It noted that the Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most complex TV productions in the world and it takes 12 months to prepare the event.

“The EBU would like to thank UA:PBC for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine,” the statement said.

In accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU announced talks with BBC as this year’s runner up to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts,” the EBU said, thanking Ukraine’s broadcaster for cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios following the Kalush Orchestra’s win on May 14 in Turin and sharing the sadness and disappointment that next year’s contest cannot be held in Ukraine.