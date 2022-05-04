EasyJet reestablishes cooperation with Rijeka Airport

Share:







Source: John MACDOUGALL / AFP, Ilustracija

Rijeka Airport reported on Wednesday that after 15 years of negotiations the EasyJet low-tariff airline was returning to Rijeka Airport.

The airport noted that an EasyJet plane flying from London’s Gatwick Airport landed at Rijeka Airport on Wednesday and that flights between the two airports would operate every Tuesday and Saturday until the end of October.

From the end of June to the beginning of September EasyJet will also connect Rijeka with Berlin on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

EasyJet is responsible for a record turnover at Rijeka Airport in 2006 and 2007, when the airport was the first Croatian destination for EasyJet flights.

Rijeka Airport said that it plans to additionally attract arrivals from the British market and that it is holding talks with the competent ministry, county authorities and city authorities in Rijeka, Opatija, Krk, Crikvenica, and Omisalj as well as local hotels and tourism boards to ensure their support to activities aimed at promoting the Kvarner region on the British market.

EasyJet operates flights to 150 airports in 35 countries, connecting almost 1,000 destinations, it was said.