Earthquake registered in North Macedonia

Source: Pixabay (ilustracija)

A 4.2 degree earthquake shook eastern parts of North Macedonia on monday night, the national Seismological Observatory reported.

It said that the earthquake was felt in the towns of Delcevo, Berovo, and Pehcevo at 6:31 pm, adding that it was level IV on the European macro-seismic scale with its epicenter 120 kilometers southeast of Skopje.

The Seismological Observatory said that a lesser quake of 2.8 degrees was registered in the same border area with Bulgaria at 6:36 am on Tuesday 115 kilometers southeast of Skopje.