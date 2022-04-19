Early voting under way in Slovenia for April 24 elections

Share:







Source: N1

Three-day early voting ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections started in 96 constituencies throughout Slovenia on Tuesday morning.

Eligible voters, who will not be able to go to the polls on Sunday, April 24, can cast their ballots in polling stations on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 7am and 7pm.

Each electoral unit thus opened one polling station for this purpose.

COVID patients and those self-isolating will be able to exercise their voting rights at home.

There are an estimated 1.65 million eligible voters who can cast ballots for the 90-seat national parliament. Of those 90 deputies, two are elected by Italian and Hungarian minorities as their representatives in the legislature.

According to findings of opinion polls, a turnout at this year’s elections is expected to be higher than four years ago when 52.6% of voters went to the polls. Also, the consolidation of the political space is likely to happen, as a result of which, a fewer number of parties are likely to muster the sufficient support to pass the election threshold as against the fragmentation in the previous elections.