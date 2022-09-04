€65m disbursed so far for quake-damaged schools and kindergartens in Zagreb

Share:







Source: N1 / Nataša Božić

In the City of Zagreb, 175 preschool institutions and schools were damaged in the devastating earthquakes in 2020, and to date over HRK 490 million (€65.3) has been set aside for their reconstruction, a source from the city administration has told Hina.

The reconstruction of the remaining 10 schools and a dormitory for secondary school students is underway.

The same source has said that the reconstruction of five of those educational facilities is being financed by the European Union’s funds, while the costs of rebuilding four schools are being covered by the city’s budget.