€27m scheme to be made available to farmers to cope with drought impact

Source: Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic said in Zlatar Bistrica on Sunday that the ministry would prepare an extraordinary scheme, worth approximately 200 million kuna (€27 million), to help agricultural producers to offset the impact of this summer's drought.

Croatian farmers have already asked the ministry to issue a moratorium on exports, as a measure to alleviate the consequences of the drought, and the minister said that one pertaining decision had already been made.

She went on to say that in the event of a declaration of a drought-related natural disaster, farmers would be entitled to grants even if they could not meet the initially projected requirements for the agreed subsidies.

The ministry is preparing this extraordinary scheme, worth some HRK 200 million, to help agricultural producers address the consequences of the drought and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The individual aid could be awarded in the amount of up to €15,000, according to the minister.

The ministry is considering other forms of assistance, Vuckovic said.