Dražen Petrovic and Toni Kukoc voted members of All-Time NBA European 2nd Team

Source: JOHN ZICH / AFP

Celebrating its 75th anniversary the NBA has decided to select also its two best European teams, with the second one including legendary Croatian basketball players Drazen Petrovic and Toni Kukoc.

The teams were created with the help of NBA fans and a professional jury, who decided that the best European NBA team in the past 75 years consists of Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, Luka Doncic of Slovenia, Pau Gasol of Spain, Dirk Nowitzki of Germany, and Tony Parker of France.

Along with Croatia’s Drazen Petrovic and Toni Kukuc, the second best European NBA team includes Lithuanian Arvydas Sabonis and Serbians Pedja Stojakovic and Nikola Jokic.

Most of the votes for European NBA players went to Dirk Nowitzki (18.8%), while Antetokounmpo was second (14.1%). Kukoc won 7.7% of the votes, ranking seventh, while Petrovic was eighth, with 6.8% of the votes.