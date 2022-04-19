DORH, tax and custom authorities to have access to Unified Accounts Registry

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Finance Ministry has put to public consultation a bill enabling the State Attorney General's Office (DORH), customs and tax administrations and the police to have access to the Unified Accounts Registry (JRR), which is now available only to the Financial Agency (FINA), Jutarnji List daily reported on Tuesday.

The daily reported that the bill, which facilitates the use of financial information to prevent and detect criminal offences, incorporates the latest European Union directive on the prevention of money laundering, tax evasion and other financial wrongdoings.

The JRR, which was established in 2002 by FINA, contains records of all regular HRK accounts held by business entities, budget accounts and accounts for collection of joint budget revenues held with banks and the Croatian National Bank. The Registry provides quick and easy access to information on newly opened accounts and changes in existing accounts.

The registry does not contain the data on the state of affairs in accounts.

The bill envisages the obligation for FINA to keep records of accesses to the JRR and about searches of the registry.