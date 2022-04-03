Dodik warns BiH officials not to block Trebinje airport project

Share:







Source: N1

If BiH officials in Sarajevo try to block the construction project of the airport in Trebinje, a joint project with Serbia, Bosnian Serb representatives will take this into account when deciding on other projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Presidency member Milorad Dodik said on Sunday.

Dodik was referring to a request the Mayor of the Croatian city of Dubrovnik sent to BiH’s Council of Ministers, asking it to halt the project.

Dodik accused Bosnia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bisera Turkovic, of trying to block the project. Turkovic, however, denied such allegations a day prior.

Dodik accused Sarajevo of trying to “raise obstacles” on numerous projects, including Croatia’s construction of the Peljesac Bridge, as well as the construction of the Buk Bijela hydropower plant.

Dodik said that the construction of the airport in Trebinje should be conducted according to all environmental criteria.

“But, the interlocutors of the BiH institutions are the institutions of Croatia, and not the city of Dubrovnik,” he said.

“It is the same as if someone from Rudo wrote a letter to (Joe) Biden,” he said.