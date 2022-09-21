Dodik supports pro-Russia referenda in Ukraine, says he would send observers

Share:







Source: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite Presidency, Milorad Dodik, expressed support for the plan of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine to hold referenda on the unification of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions with Russia, saying observers from the Bosnia's Republika Srpska (RS) entity could be sent there.

“The Russian people live in those regions, so we treat their desire with understanding and believe that their expression and desire to join Russia are objective,” he told the Russian Sputnik news agency.

The referenda should take place on 23-27 September. Dodik said the Bosnian Serb entity Republika Srpska (RS) would accept and respect the results.

Speaking for the RIA news agency, he said RS observers might be sent to the two regions. “They have experience in these things and would be honoured to participate in such an important event.”

Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, expressing support for his policy and the aggression on Ukraine.