DNA analysis confirmed body found in Belgrade is the missing Croatian youth

Source: N1

After the official confirmation of the news that the body found in the Danube in Belgrade on Wednesday was that of missing Matej Peris, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Thursday extended condolences to the family of the 27-year-old native of Split who had disappeared in Belgrade on New Year's Eve.

Plenkovic expressed condolences and sympathy with the family at the start of his cabinet’s meeting.

He also thanked the Serbian police for cooperation in the previous months during the search for Peris.

Matej Peris went missing in the night between 30 and 31 December in Belgrade, after leaving the Gotik night club in the Serbian capital.

He had arrived in Belgrade with his friends for New Year’s Eve and was last seen on footage from surveillance cameras, running in the streets of Belgrade.