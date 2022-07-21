Discus thrower Sandra Perkovic makes history in her fifth world championship

Share:







Source: Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

Croatia's best track and field athlete, the discus thrower Sandra Perkovic, won silver at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday. This was her fifth medal won in five world championship appearances since 2013, proving her decade-long dominance in the women's discus throw event.

At the championship, held in Eugene, United States, Perkovic finished in second place with a throw of 68.45 meters, her best result this season. The gold medal went to Chinese thrower Bin Feng (69.12 m), with American thrower, Valarie Allman, taking the bronze (68.30 m).

By winning the silver medal, Perković (32) became the first woman discus thrower in history to win five medals at world championships. Previously she won gold in 2013 in Moscow, silver in 2015 in Beijing, gold in 2017 in London, and bronze in 2019 in Doha.

Perkovic also has two Olympic gold medals (won in 2012 and 2016) and five European Championship titles (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018).