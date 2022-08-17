Discus thrower Sandra Perkovic extends her reign with 6th European gold

Share:







Source: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Croatia's best female athlete, Sandra Perkovic, on Tuesday won the European title in the women's discus throw for the sixth time at the European Championships taking place in Munich.

Perkovic won the gold after throwing 67.95 meters. Kristin Pudenz of Germany finished second, having thrown 67.87 m, while Claudine Vita, also German, won the bronze after throwing 65.20 m.

Perkovic now has six European gold medals in one event and no other female athlete has more than four. She won the first gold in Barcelona in 2010 and then in Helsinki in 2012, Zurich in 2014, Amsterdam in 2016, and Berlin in 2018.