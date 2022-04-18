Dinamo Zagreb fans announce a fundraiser to help Ukrainian people

Share:







Source: Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

Fan group of the Dinamo Zagreb football club, the Bad Blue Boys, announced a large fundraiser dinner to be held on Wednesday, April 27, in Zagreb, to benefit Ukraine and especially fans of Dynamo Kyiv.

The dinner, scheduled to take place at the Matis Absolute Lounge Center in downtown Zagreb, was described in a press release as “a continuation of their actions of collecting donations for the purchase of necessary equipment for Dynamo Kyiv fans who are on the battlefield throughout their homeland under the aggression of Russia.”

“Fans of Dinamo from Zagreb and Dinamo from Kiev have been bound for many years by a friendship that has morally obliged us to help the Ukrainian people in these difficult times. The entirety of funding collected will be used to continue procuring the necessary equipment to our football friends defending their homeland. Given the limited number of seats, we urge you to secure your ticket as soon as possible,” said the Bad Blue Boys.

This event is supported by the Ukrainian embassy in Croatia, and will be attended by ambassador Vasyl Kyrylych who will hold a speech. The event will also feature a raffle open to attendees.

The ticket for the donation dinner is 500 kuna (€66), and can be bought at the Bad Blue Boys Fan Shop in Ilica 37 in Zagreb.