Deputy PM: New meeting will be held to see if post-quake efforts can be sped up

Source: N1

War Veterans Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Tomo Medved said on Monday a meeting would be held soon with all stakeholders in the process of reconstruction in Sisak-Moslavina County, hit by a strong earthquake in late 2020, to analyze current activities and see if the process could be stepped up.

Medved said that contracts signed under all post-earthquake reconstruction programs totaled more than one billion kuna.

“Last week we wrapped up a public tender for the construction of a large number of replacement houses, and the meeting to be held will be informed of the firms that participated in the tender process,” said Medved.

The selection of contractors is already underway, he said, expressing hope they would soon start working.

“The number of replacement houses being built is expected to climb to several hundred,” he said, noting that all reconstruction programs, from those for apartment buildings and family houses to public facilities, were being coordinated with county authorities.

“Intensive work is underway and we will try to find ways to additionally step up the process,” he said.