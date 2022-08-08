Defence Ministry releases statistics on firefighting aircraft engagaments

Share:







Source: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

Since June, Croatian firefighting planes have participated in extinguishing 68 wildfires along the Adriatic coast, releasing more than 18,000 tonnes of water, state agency Hina said on Monday, carrying a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

Most of the wildfires, namely 21, occurred in Split-Dalmatia County. Firefighting aircraft were engaged 32 times in other Dalmatian counties: 16 in Sibenik-Knin County, 12 in Zadar County and 4 in Dubrovnik-Neretva County.

In addition to the wildfires in Dalmatia, air units participated in extinguishing seven wildfires in Istria County, six in Lika-Senj County and one each in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County and Sisak-Moslavina County.

During that time, they made 3,687 flights and dropped 18,699 tonnes of water. In addition, 33 reconnaissance flights were conducted along the Adriatic coast.

Since the beginning of the year, the Croatian Firefighting Association has received 191 requests for air support and one for ground support. Drones have been deployed twice to monitor high-risk areas for fire outbreaks.