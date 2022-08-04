Defence minister: Further investment will increase military capabilities

Share:







Source: Tomislav Miletic/PIXSELL

The government will continue investing in the Croatian armed forces in order to increase their capabilities, Defence Minister Mario Banozic said in Zagreb on Thursday.

“The lessons learned from Operation Storm and other operations during the Homeland War make the Croatian military proud, and other armed forces can also learn from these lessons about how to prepare an operation. In that way we maintain the hard-won capabilities from the Homeland War and improve the existing ones,” Banozic said at a ceremony marking Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day and the 27th anniversary of Operation Storm.

He said he wanted the Croatian armed forces to continue developing and “be proud as they were during the 1991-95 war.”

The Chief of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces, Admiral Robert Hranj, spoke of the key role of Operation Storm in the development of the modern Croatian state.

Hranj said that Croatian military personnel were expected to demonstrate professionalism, competence and unselfish, loyal and honourable service.

“We need to fight for each of our servicemen and servicewomen to succeed in their ambitions, achieve their military career goals and be proud of being soldiers,” Hranj said.

Banozic and Hranj presented servicemen and servicewomen with certificates of promotion and commendation as well as awards.