Defence Minister Banozic congratulates Navy their 31st birthday

Source: HRM/ M. Siriščević

Defence Minister, Mario Banozic, on Friday congratulated the Croatian Navy's personnel on the navy's 31st anniversary, saying that today, "just like during the Homeland War," they "guarantee Croatian sovereignty" and defend the Croatian Adriatic, state news agency Hina informed the public.

“You showed then how the will of the Croatian, the desire for freedom, broke maritime blockades and brought victory,” Hina quoted him as saying, for a press release issued by his ministry.

Banozic then thanked them for “the knowledge, experience and commitment invested in executing tasks for the benefit of the navy and Croatia.”

Banozic said the government was aware of the importance of investing in the modernisation and equipping of the military. “We are negotiating with the Italian government on getting two minesweepers for the Croatian Navy. We plan to build a multipurpose vessel and complete coastal patrol boats.”

He said that the Croatian Navy had “an excellent position in international missions and operations” and remembered the defenders killed fighting for present-day Croatia.