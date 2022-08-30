Dairy company Vindija reports 9.5 pct increase in revenues in 2021

Share:







Source: Pexels/Ilustracija

The Varazdin-based food group Vindija reported 3.5 billion kuna (€466 million) in consolidated revenues in 2021, a 9.5-percent increase from 2020, state agency Hina said on Tuesday citing the company's press release.

The group said in a press release that they “managed to maintain profitability in the first half of 2022.” The group, which mainly makes dairy products, employs more than 4,200 workers. Vindija reportedly saw “growth in all its segments” including exports.

Hina did not report what the company’s profits were.

The unsigned press release said that Vindija’s payroll has increased by 28.3 million kuna (€3.7 million) year-on-year and that the company plans an increase of an additional 28 million kuna in the wage budget by the end of this year.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)