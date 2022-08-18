Daily: Schools will not introduce any new Covid restrictions in September

Share:







Source: N1

"The new school years starts on 5 September, and according to information the Jutarnji List daily newspaper obtained from the education ministry, no Covid-19 protocols will be in place at the beginning of the school year," state agency Hina informed the public on Thursday.

At the beginning of the previous school year, students were required to measure their body temperature and protective masks were obligatory. Such rules will not be applied at the start of the 2022-23 school year, Hina cited Jutarnji List as saying.

However, some of the recommendations, introduced in April, will continue to be in effect. These include regular cleaning and airing of classrooms. If a student tests positive for coronavirus, they must be put in isolation, while all other children, who are their close contacts, can continue attending school.