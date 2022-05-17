Czech EU Presidency to focus on Western Balkans

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Martin Krchnacek

The upcoming Czech presidency of the Council of the European Union should include a focus on the integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said after their talks in Prague on Tuesday.

Nehammer said the Western Balkans must not be forgotten because of the war in Ukraine, the expats.cz portal said.

It quoted Fiala as saying that progress in the EU integration of the Western Balkans is in the interest of both Czechia and Austria.

The portal said that Czechia is considering a summit with officials of the Western Balkans countries.