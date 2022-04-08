Culture Minister: No fear of losing funds for post-quake reconstruction

Share:







Source: N1

Culture Minister Nina Obuljen-Korzinek said on Friday she did not fear that Croatia would lose money from the EU Solidarity Fund for the reconstruction of earthquake-damaged buildings in Zagreb.

The minister was commenting on the cancellation of a public procurement procedure for the reconstruction of Government House and the cancellation of a contract for the parliament building at the contractor’s request.

Most of the buildings are protected as cultural heritage, medical institutions, schools and faculties, and there is no fear, implementation is being overseen, the money is being utilised, and works have begun on many buildings, the minister told the press in the town of Pazin.

More than 150 projects are being financed via the Culture Ministry, over 50 buildings are under reconstruction, and public procurement is expected to be completed this month for about 50, the minister said.

The company selected to reconstruct the parliament building asked for the contract to be cancelled because it cannot carry out the seismic retrofitting due to higher material and energy prices. The public procurement procedure for the government building was cancelled because no bid was acceptable.

Both are big buildings and there must be a public procurement procedure, the minister said, adding that, “unfortunately, there was no adequate bid.”

Decisions will be made on how to proceed, she said.