CROBEX inches up amid slow trade with less than €400k turnover

Source: Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

The CROBEX index of the Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) on Tuesday inched up 0.1 percent to 2,031 points, whereas the "specialized Crobex10 index" went down by 0.16 percent to 1,203 points amid a meager turnover of less than 3 million kuna (€400,000), state agency Hina said.

Hina did not explain the composition of the specialized Crobex10 index.

“None of the stocks passed the 1 million kuna (€133,000) mark in terms of volume of trading. In terms of price change, shares of the Luka Rijeka seaport company were the champion of the day, skyrocketing 20.6 percent to 39.8 kuna (€5.3) per share,” Hina said, without offering any interpretation for the increased demand.

“Thirty-three stocks traded today, with 16 increasing and nine decreasing in price, while eight were stable,” Hina added.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)