Croatia’s week-on-week Covid case rate jumps by 42 pct

Source: DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP, Ilustracija

Croatia's health authorities reported on Friday that 896 new cases of the coronavirus and 5 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the country over the previous 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day case count now stands at 5,381 – or on average 768 per day, a 42-percent increase compared to the seven days prior. The 14-day case count is now 9,171, or 655 cases per day, nearly 23 percent down from the the previous two-week period.

These numbers indicate that the case counts bottomed out around ten days ago, and are now steadily rising again to levels from early April.

On Wednesday, the rolling seven-day death count was 50, almost unchanged from 52 deaths reported in the week prior. There are currently 6,018 active cases in the country, including 433 Covid patients in hospital care. The number of patients in hospitals keeps hovering in the 400-500 range.

To date, Croatia has registered more than one million coronavirus cases, and the total pandemic-related death toll now stands at 15,822. This amounts to an average of about 20.1 deaths per day since the first case was detected in Croatia on February 25, 2020.

Some 2.31 million Croatians have received at least one shot of any Covid-19 vaccine to date, which health authorities say translates to 59.4 percent of the country’s entire population. This is the calculation released by health authorities which project the current population size at 3.88 million, in line with the results from the 2021 census results released in January.

This figure includes close to 2.24 million Croatians who have been fully immunized against the disease, which health services now say translates to around 68.6 percent of all adults, implying that there are currently some 3.26 million Croatians aged 18 and above living in the country.

Although the vaccination numbers have been pretty much unchanged for some time now, the slight increase in percentages in early April seems to have come from a change in methodology, as up until recently the authorities used outdated estimates saying that the country has close to 4.1 million people, including 3.4 million adults.

Even though the vaccines are widely available and free of charge, the interest in vaccines among pandemic-fatigued Croatians is very low and efforts to increase the share of vaccinated are fruitless. On Thursday authorities reported that only 689 vaccine shots had been administered in the entire country that day, including 104 first-timers. Booster shots have been available since December 2021, but authorities do not include these statistics in their daily reports.

The daily numbers come from official reports which only account for cases confirmed by PCR tests and which are reported daily to the World Health Organization and other international agencies. Positive results detected via rapid antigen testing (RATs), including at-home tests, are reported and tracked via a separate registry. These are sometimes leaked to the local media who conflate these with officially confirmed figures, creating considerable discrepancies in their reporting.

Due to the low intensity of reported cases, the government scrapped nearly all pandemic rules still in place earlier this month, including mandatory face masks in public and Covid passes. However, face masks are still required in some public areas such as hospitals and retirement homes. In addition, although travelers from EU countries are now allowed entry into the country with no restrictions, non-EU visitors are still required to present proof of vaccination.