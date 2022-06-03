Croatia’s volume of cow milk production in 2021 drops 11.7 pct

Share:







Source: Morguefile

Cattle, pig and poultry farming and egg and wool production increased in Croatia in 2021 but milk production continued to decrease, with cow's milk production going down by 11.7%, show data from the national statistical office.

Preliminary data for 2021 show that the production of cow’s milk in 2021 amounted to 511.3 million liters, down 11.7% from final data for 2020.

Sheep’s milk production dropped by 18.6% to 5.2 million liters and the production of goat’s milk amounted to 6.9 million liters, down 23%.

The statistics show that the increase of cattle in 2021 was 2.3% higher, at 82,145 tonnes, the increase of pigs was 12.8% higher, at 177,574 tonnes and the increase of poultry 10.6% higher, at 127,815 tonnes.

The increase of sheep was 7.2% down, to 10,516 tonnes and the increase of goats was down by 27.3% to 1,123 tonnes.

The production of chicken eggs grew by 9.4% to 731.87 million, and the production of wool by 13.3% to 1,113 tonnes.