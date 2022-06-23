Croatia’s volume of construction work in April inches up 4.6 pct year-on-year

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The volume of construction work carried out in Croatia in April 2022 increased by 4.6 percent compared with April 2021, state agency Hina said on Thursday, citing report by the state statistics bureau.

Year-on-year, the volume of construction work on buildings in April increased by 5.3% and the volume of construction work on other structures increased by 3.3%. Month-on-month, the volume of construction work on buildings increased by 2.3%, while the volume of construction work on other structures decreased by 1.1%.

According to working-day adjusted indices, in the first four months of this year, the volume of construction work increased by 4.5% in comparison with the first four months of 2021. Year-on-year, the volume of construction work on buildings in the first four months increased by 4.2% and the volume of construction work on other structures increased by 4.9%.