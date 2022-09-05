Croatia’s underground gas storage at Okoli is close to 80 pct full

Share:







Source: N1

The Okoli gas storage facility now has a total of 3.42 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of gas stored, which is almost 80% of its full capacity, state agency Hina said on Monday, citing "data from the Okoli Underground Storage Facility."

“Croatia’s total annual gas consumption is up to 2.9 billion cubic meters,” Hina said.

“The Minister for Economy and Sustainable Development, Davor Filipovic, has recently said that Croatia’s gas supply security is not in question and that the Okoli facility will very soon reach 90%,” Hina reminded readers.

The government had previously approved a loan of €400 million to the national electricity provider HEP in order to buy gas to fill up the Okoli underground gas storage.

The government is also preparing an energy relief scheme to help households, the public sector, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, pensioners, farmers and fishermen, and all vulnerable social groups with their energy bills. The scheme is likely to cost 6 billion kuna (€800 million). The government’s set of measures will be outlined this week.

EU countries’ energy ministers are due to meet on Sept. 9 to discuss options to rein in soaring energy prices including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, Reuters said in a report on the exploding prices of gas amid Russia’s decision to shut down a major gas pipeline.

Germany’s storage facilities are now about 85 percent full, while facilities across Europe hit an 80 percent target last week.