Croatia’s tourist trade at record high in Q1 2022

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Alan Laiter Garza

In terms of revenues from foreign visitors, the first quarter of 2022 has been so far the best first quarter for Croatia's tourism industry, the tourism ministry stated on Thursday.

In the first three months of 2022, the revenues from foreign tourists reached €495 million, or two percent more than in the corresponding period of the pre-pandemic 2019, according to the data released by the national bank (HNB).

This is also a 105% rise compared to the Q1 2021 when those revenues stood at €242 million.

Minister Nikolina Brnjac highlighted this as an excellent indicator of the prospects of a good season in the remainder of the year.