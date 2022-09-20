Croatia’s tourist board launches new promo campaign

Share:







Source: N1

"Around 10 million tourist overnight stays have been generated in Croatia so far in September, which is 4 percent more than at the same time in 2019, and the national tourist board HTZ's autumn campaign "Falling for Croatia" should contribute to positive trends in the post-season," state agency Hina said on Tuesday, citing a press release.

HTZ will run the autumn campaign on social networks until the end of November with tags #FallingForCroatia and #BestFallCroatiaBucketList, as a kind of autumn guide through the destinations and activities offered by Croatia in this period of the year.

“The post-season is going very well in Croatia, with around 400,000 tourists currently staying in the country, and as we are in the period of the year when culture, wine and gastronomy, nautical, active tourism and nature are the focus of tourist trips, we have included all of this in the new campaign,” HTZ director Kristjan Stanicic said.

The campaign draws attention in particular to Croatian continental destinations and what can be experienced in them during the autumn months because, after the excellent summer results, HTZ wants to attract new tourists to Croatia in the autumn and highlight the quality, originality and sustainability of the tourist offering in continental Croatia, Stanicic said.

The campaign covers 90 products and destinations, from inland Istria and Gorski Kotar to Medjimurje and Hrvatsko Zagorje to Slavonia and Baranja, while the activities promote tours of national and nature parks, traditional and cultural autumn events in rural areas as well as cycling, walks along marked trails, wine and food tasting, and participation in the harvesting of grapes, olives or mandarins.