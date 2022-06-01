Croatia’s tourism figures recover from 2021, but still below pre-pandemic levels

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

This May, there were 1.3 million visitors in Croatia and they generated 4.9 million overnight stays, which was a rise of 178 percent and 155 percent respectively compared to May 2021, state agency Hina said on Wednesday, carrying a press release from the national tourist board.

However, the arrivals and bed nights registered in May were still 22% down and 14% down compared to May 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The most sought-after destinations are in Istria, Split-Dalmatia County, the coastal area around Rijeka and in Dubrovnik-Neretva County. The top destinations are the cities of Dubrovnik, Rovinj, Split, Porec, Zagreb, Umag and Zadar “according to the data provided by tourist board to Hina,” Hina said.

In the first five months of 2022, nearly 10 million overnight stays were made by 2.9 million visitors, 153% and 175% more respectively year on year.

HTZ Director Kristjan Stanicic commented on the latest statistical data and said that after the two COVID pandemic years, when the travel industry revived only during the peak season in the summer months, in 2022, good results could be already be seen in the pre-season.